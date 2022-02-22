Woman found dead behind auto parts store in Avon Park

Detectives are trying to figure out what happened to her.

AVON PARK, Fla. — A woman was found dead Tuesday morning behind a store in Highlands County.

Her body was discovered outside the Advance Auto Parts on U.S. 27 N. in Avon Park.

It's not clear how she died. Detectives are investigating.

The woman's name has not yet been released. But, investigators are asking for any tips that may help them figure out what happened to her.

The sheriff's office said anybody who saw a woman in a red hoodie and blue jeans walking around 11 p.m. Monday in the area of north Avon Park should call detectives. She's described as about 5-foot, 3-inches tall and 110 pounds.