Hillsborough County conducting study on building inspection policy

The county commission voted to have a report completed to audit buildings for structural and electrical concerns.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Hillsborough County Commissioners voted unanimously to have a report completed on building inspections policies. Currently, in Hillsborough County, buildings are not inspected once construction is complete.

Commissioner Kimberly Overman proposed the report. She said her goal is simple: make sure what happened in Surfside does not happen in Hillsborough County.

"So buildings take a lot of beatings," said Overman. "So we want to make sure they stay safe for the people living in them and working in them."

This study will look at how to best inspect buildings here in Hillsborough County. Some of the buildings may not meet current standards, but there is currently no policy in place to check.

The report will compare existing policies from Miami-Dade and Broward County, as well as other communities across the country.

"[The report will] take a look at what programs are in place in our local communities, across the state of Florida, and any other communities that have developed similar programs," said Overman.

Commissioner Harry Cohen was once a high-rise condo association president. He said just identifying a problem is not enough.

Cohen said the county should also double-check if buildings have the funds they need to assess repairs.

"Whether or not buildings are putting aside money and reserves as they are legally mandated to do to deal with anticipated repairs and maintenance," he said.

This is regulated on a state level, but according to Cohen, it doesn't guarantee the building is held accountable.

Overman said the new ordinance could be passed by the end of the year.