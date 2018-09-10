The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies are searching for a "missing and endangered" 8-month-old girl who hasn't been seen since 5:35 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Yesmary Arista Burgos was last known to be near Compson Circle and Studio Boulevard in the area of the River Vista RV Village close to U.S. Highway 41 in Ruskin, Florida.

She was last seen with her father, Antonio Arista Leguisamo, 54, who is legally-entitled to custody of the baby. But, deputies say Leguisamo indicated he would take Yesmary to be reunited with her mom in Pennsylvania against a court order.

The child had been removed from her mom's care after a mental health episode that caused concern for the baby's safety, according to deputies.

"There is no concern that Leguisamo will harm the child," the sheriff's office said. "Additionally, there is no evidence that the pair [has] left the area at this time other than Leguisamo's statement."

Anyone who knows where Yesmary might be is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8000.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP