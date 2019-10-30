HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy made a little boy's dream come true when she bought him a police officer Halloween costume. Deputy Sanderson met the boy while on duty, last month. He told her -- he wants to be a law enforcement officer when he gets older.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared the story, stating -- “this is why we do what we do.”

According to the post, Sanderson met a boy, who she calls “her friend”, while she was on her way to a call. A few blocks from her destination, she saw the boy riding a toy police motorcycle and waving at her “so hard I thought his arm was going to fall off,” Sanderson said.

Sanderson pulled over and quickly introduced herself, but she didn't have time to chat. She told him she would come back to check out his motorcycle and let him get a look at her patrol car.

When she was on her way to keep that promise, Sanderson got dispatched to another 911 call.

The address looked familiar. It was her new friend's house.

Well, it turns out there was no emergency. The boy called 911 to make it easy for Sanderson to find him.

After a short lesson on the correct way to use 911, the boy told Sanderson “he wanted to get a uniform like [hers] for when he patrols his neighborhood,” the post reads.

So -- Sanderson made that happen. She bought a police costume and had it customized to read “Deputy KG.” The administrative staff at the sheriff’s office District 4 office also gave Sanderson school supplies and other items to give along with the costume.

"Deputy KG" was thrilled -- grinning ear to ear as he posed with Sanderson.

Sanderson had some sweet words to highlight what Deputy KG means to her:

“I have to say, my relationship with my new partner has been the most rewarding part of my career thus far. As deputies, we often go to some very difficult calls, which can be emotionally exhausting, but having the chance to develop a lasting relationship with a young member of the community makes everything worth it. I can’t wait to continue to see the man that my new partner Deputy KG becomes. It’s an honor to have met him and become a part of his life.”

