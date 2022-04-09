Hillsborough County hit and run crash detaches boat from trailer

A driver, believed to possibly be in a white Cadillac sedan, changed lanes causing a domino effect of collisions on I-75 S.

RUSKIN, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a hit and run crash on Interstate 75 S, north of State Road 674, resulted in multiple cars colliding and a boat separating from its trailer Saturday morning.

Troopers say a car, believed to be a white Cadillac sedan, was changing from the center lane to the outside lane.

The driver reportedly hit the left rear of a car in the outside lane, causing the driver to go back into the center lane. The driver then collided with a boat trailer.

That crash resulted in the boat coming loose from its trailer.

Florida Highway Patrol said the Cadillac drove away from the scene.