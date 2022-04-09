Hillsborough County hit and run crash detaches boat from trailer

RUSKIN, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says a hit and run crash on Interstate 75 S, north of State Road 674, resulted in multiple cars colliding and a boat separating from its trailer Saturday morning.
Troopers say a car, believed to be a white Cadillac sedan, was changing from the center lane to the outside lane.
The driver reportedly hit the left rear of a car in the outside lane, causing the driver to go back into the center lane. The driver then collided with a boat trailer.
That crash resulted in the boat coming loose from its trailer.
Florida Highway Patrol said the Cadillac drove away from the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800.