Hillsborough commissioners unanimously vote to make Juneteenth a county holiday

Juneteenth will officially be recognized as a holiday in Hillsborough County following a unanimous vote Wednesday by county commissioners.

The agenda item to recognize June 19 as a county holiday was put forward by Commissioner Gwen Myers in an effort "to honor the historical significance to the African American community" that Juneteenth carries.

Commissioner Kimberly Overman seconded the designation for the date, saying the decision was important to both having equity in our communities and recognizing history.

"Making this a part of our holiday schedule is critically important. Again, it addresses our desire to create equity in our community, but I think it's also critically important that we pay attention to the history of not only our country but our community. This is a great example of doing just exactly that," she said.

"We have two independence days in our history to recognize," Chair Pat Kemp added.

The decision passed with a 7-0 vote.

In June, President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery, saying he believes it will go down as one of the greatest honors he has as president.

By signing the bill, the date became the 12th federal holiday.

“This is a day of profound weight and profound power, a day in which we remember the moral stain, the terrible toll that slavery took on the country and continues to take,” Biden said.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.