Hillsborough County doesn't extend mask mandate to include outdoor seating at restaurants and bars

Instead, county leaders are strongly recommending it.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough's Board of County Commissioners won't force people to wear masks in outdoor service areas at restaurants and bars.

Commissioner Kimberly Overman, who was elected in 2018 after living in the Tampa Bay area for more than three decades, had asked fellow commissioners to consider a new ordinance Thursday that would have tightened mask restrictions ahead of Super Bowl LV.

Back in December, Hillsborough County beefed up its coronavirus ordinance to prohibit loitering around bars and gathering in groups on dance floors. At the time, the county said customers must be seated to be served at restaurants, and you weren't supposed to remove your face covering indoors until you sat down.

On Thursday, the county could have further restricted behavior and cracked down on outdoor mask-wearing at bars and restaurants. But instead, county leaders voted 5-2 to just add language "strongly" encouraging the practice, as part of its existing ordinance.

Long story short: if you're somewhere that serves food or alcohol outside, the county and health experts would prefer if you wore a mask when not seated to eat and drink. But, this is not a new mandate.