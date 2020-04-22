TAMPA, Fla. — Families in Hillsborough County will notice getting meals for the week is going to look a little different this Wednesday.

Hillsborough County Public Schools said it was cracking down on its grab-and-go meals after school district leaders found parents posting the meals for sale online.

The district also wants people picking up food to know: it will be tracked. The district said it will use technology to keep tabs on who is picking up the meals.

Anyone picking up food must have their students' ID number ready. If anyone is picking up meals for students who do not go to school in the district or are not old enough to be in school yet, parents will have to have a name and birthday.

The district is asking people to be patient at pickup because the new measures will take some extra time.

Beginning Wednesday, April 22, our district will be implementing new procedures for families picking up weekly meals at our Grab-and-Go sites. If you are picking up food for a student in our district, you must provide their student ID number. If you are picking up for a child who is not school age, or outside of our district, you will be required to provide their name, as well as birth date. We will be tracking meals using new technology to ensure students have access to nutritious meals during this closure. Please note, these new measures will take extra time. Please be patient as we put these new procedures into place. To make the process even easier, we suggest writing your student information in large print on a sheet of paper that you can hold up for our staff. This policy will also be in effect for our Monday snack stops. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. En español: https://youtu.be/qzlJ2tKUUek Posted by Hillsborough County Public Schools on Monday, April 20, 2020

RELATED: Changes made to grab-and-go meals for Hillsborough County students

RELATED: Stealing food and selling it online for a profit: Some Hillsborough County students left without free meals this week

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter