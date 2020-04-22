TAMPA, Fla. — Families in Hillsborough County will notice getting meals for the week is going to look a little different this Wednesday.
Hillsborough County Public Schools said it was cracking down on its grab-and-go meals after school district leaders found parents posting the meals for sale online.
The district also wants people picking up food to know: it will be tracked. The district said it will use technology to keep tabs on who is picking up the meals.
Anyone picking up food must have their students' ID number ready. If anyone is picking up meals for students who do not go to school in the district or are not old enough to be in school yet, parents will have to have a name and birthday.
The district is asking people to be patient at pickup because the new measures will take some extra time.
