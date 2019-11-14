HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — In Hillsborough County, the health department has issued a rare warning urging parents to make sure their kids have gotten their flu shots.

The letter comes on the heels of an influenza outbreak at several schools county-wide and urges parents to get their kids vaccinated.

“Waiting is not a good idea,” said Kevin Watler, a spokesman for the state health department’s office in Hillsborough County. “The best time to get it is as soon as possible.”

Watler says they’ve already seen an alarming ten flu outbreaks in Hillsborough schools this semester.

“And we’re not that far into the flu season at this stage, we’re still very early. So that number is concerning,” he said.

County health workers say they aren’t sure how many students haven’t gotten their flu shot this year, because it is an immunization they don’t keep track of.

What they do know, is that earlier this year, Hillsborough County Schools ended a program to provide flu shots to students for free. The program was so popular, they say, 40 to 80% of the kids at some schools used it to get their flu vaccinations.

“We just encourage anyone who has not been able to get the vaccine from however way they have gotten in the past, to come to our health department and we will be able to provide them with the vaccine,” said Watler.

The health department defines an outbreak as at least three related flu cases from the same source.

Usually, they don’t see that sort of thing until January or February when the kids get back from Thanksgiving or winter break.

Now, with this many cases this early – they’re urging parents not to wait.

“Exactly,” Watler said. “It’s not every day you get a letter from the health department stating, hey, this is what’s going on, and we really recommend you get this.”

Health workers say aside from getting immunized, parents should urge kids to practice good hygiene and wash their hands often.

And if you do get sick, they say don’t spread it among coworkers and classmates. Stay home and get medication to reduce the symptoms.

