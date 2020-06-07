x
HCSO: 35 people arrested during Fourth of July weekend

Two people were arrested for boating under the influence.
Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Despite the global pandemic possibly keeping more people at home during the Fourth of July weekend, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported 35 people were arrested. 

The sheriff's office partnered with Florida Fish and Wildlife in a three-day "heightened awareness and enforcement weekend called 'Operation Dry Water.'" From July 3 through July 5, the operation made 56 safety inspections, issued seven citations and 24 warnings. Two people were arrested for BUI. 

From July 2 through July 5, the sheriff's office made 323 traffic stops and issued 77 citations and 238 warnings. Thirty-three people were arrested as a result, including 26 people for DUI. 

"Thanks to the efforts of our deputies, dozens of people were taken off our roads and waterways for drinking and driving," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The Fourth of July holiday is often marked as one of the deadliest of the year for drunk-driving crashes. I am happy to report that those 28 drivers and vessel operators will face the consequences for their ignorant decisions. I hope this will serve as an example to never drink and drive, no matter the time of year."   

