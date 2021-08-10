When does Hillsborough County go back to school?

Students head back to school this week.

It's around that time when students are opening laptops, zipping up backpacks, and heading back to the classroom.

Students across the Tampa Bay area are starting school this week. This schoolyear looks a lot different than the 2020 school year when students were attending school virtually during the pandemic. However, students are still given the option to attend school remotely for the 2021-2022 calendar year.

Hillsborough County School students will return to school Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Parents have until Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, to enroll their children in Hillsborough Virtual K-12, a digital platform for students to learn.

Additionally, here's a look at what day students around the Tampa Bay area will return to school:

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

Citrus County Schools

Hardee County Schools

Hernando County Schools

Highlands County Schools

Hillsborough County Schools

Manatee County Schools

Pasco County Schools

Polk County Schools

Sarasota County Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021

Pinellas County Schools

As the pandemic persists in the state of Florida, some school districts have updated their mask policy for students and staff.

Hillsborough County Schools leaders will require students to cover their faces unless their parents opt out. Masks are highly-recommended but optional for employees. It will remain in place from Aug. 10 through at least Sept. 3.

In Pinellas County Schools, masks and face coverings are optional for students, staff and visitors, but are strongly encouraged, the school system said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay over the weekend.

Masks are also optional at Sarasota County Schools. The school district strongly encourages unvaccinated individuals to wear face masks, but this is not mandated, according to the school district. Check with your school district for the latest mask update.

While schools decide how to implement masks in school, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would work to protect Floridians' right to work and the rights of kids to attend school in person. The governor has voiced his objection to another mask mandate for students and school employees.