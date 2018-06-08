VALRICO, Fla. – Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Jeff Eakins held a press conference Monday to address several issues the district is facing before the start of the school year.

Eakins, school board members, students and staff spoke about school security, air conditioning struggles and the district’s economic impact on the community.

"Of course this year, we're entering in kind of a new era of safety," Eakins said. "The tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County last February is still affecting all of us."

The district is in the process of hiring 210 law enforcement officers and supervisors as part of this year's new school security plan, Eakins said.

"Hiring 210 new officers is not a quick process, and we want to be the best of the best," Eakins said. "So, it'll take time."

Newly-hired school security officers must undergo 100 hours of training through the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, according to Eakins.

As part of the district's new security plan, each elementary school will have an armed school security officer. Previously, armed officers were only at junior high and high schools, which Eakins said will also continue for the upcoming school year.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Maintenance crews also made full air conditioning replacement or repairs at 10 schools in the district over the summer, according to Eakins.

The district also has changed its bell schedule.

"This matches guidance from the pediatricians and other medical professionals," Eakins said. "Their research shows high school students need more sleep. It improves their attendance and has a direct impact on them succeeding and graduating."

Hillsborough County Schools start class on Friday.

Watch: Click or tap here to watch Monday's news conference in its entirety

Related: Tampa Bay-area superintendents express concerns to Gov. Scott over state budget

Previous: Hillsborough superintendent, Tampa chief discuss efforts to keep students safe

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP