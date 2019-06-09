TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County could be among the first local governments in Florida to adopt stricter rules when it comes to young people vaping.

There’s no question, at this point, say Hillsborough County Commissioner’s, that vaping is creating health issues -- especially among young users where the numbers are skyrocketing.

Hillsborough Commissioner Sandy Murman got support from the rest of the board Thursday.

They directed the county’s legal staff to consult with the Hillsborough county sheriff’s office and brainstorm about what they can and can’t do – including, perhaps, limits on flavored products and maybe even age restrictions.

“Direct the county attorney’s office to research and bring back to the board for consideration and ordinance imposing more restrictive regulations on vaping devices used by those under 21 years of age,” Murman suggested.

The urgency comes on the heels of recent statistics gathered by Hillsborough County schools that show the numbers increase at an alarming rate when it comes number of young people, even under 18, vaping.

RELATED: People urged to stop vaping after 3 mysterious deaths

RELATED: No vaping! Schools install 16 vape detectors

The Hillsborough County school board recently worked with the Hillsborough sheriff’s office to produce a public service announcement talking about the dangers of vaping and how seriously they take it.

Using or possessing e-cigarette products is already prohibited on Hillsborough County school campuses.

Students get a citation for their first offense, requiring them to show up in court and perform community service.

The use of such products, say experts, has already shown physical consequences as well as long-term psychological problems affecting cognitive thought and memory.

Murman says the state legislature usually makes it difficult for local government to pass local laws when it comes to smoking, but they left the door open when it comes to vaping.

It’s an opportunity, she says, the county should take advantage of.

“Let’s do something to help protect our children,” she said. “Make it safe.”