Hillsborough County woman becomes millionaire from $20 scratch-off game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla — A Hillsborough County woman is $1 million richer after winning the 200X The Cash scratch-off game.

Janinka Grace, 36, purchased her winning ticket for $20 from Riverview Sunoco on Balm Riverview Road, according to the Florida Lottery. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $890,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the wining scratch-off ticket.