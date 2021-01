Tampa Fire Rescue says the cause of the smoke was an air handler, not a fire.

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Fire Rescue responded to a call at the Hillsborough County Courthouse over reports of smoke in the building, according to a tweet.

Tampa Fire Rescue says the building was evacuated over reports of smoke.

According to a later tweet, the fire department says the cause of the smoke was an air handler, not a fire, and canceled all response units.

