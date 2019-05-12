HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A spokesperson with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says deputies are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds Thursday.
The man was found on East Adamo Drive near 78th Street.
He was taken to Tampa General Hospital.
Investigators say they're not sure what led to the stabbing or who stabbed the man.
