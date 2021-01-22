Have you seen Michael? Hillsborough deputies searching for missing, endangered man

Investigators add that Corsi has fetal alcohol syndrome and other conditions related to parental drug use.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 38-year-old William Daniel Corsi.

The sheriff's office says Corsi was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in Thonotosassa, and has no history of being gone for more than a few hours.

