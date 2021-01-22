Have you seen Michael? Hillsborough deputies searching for missing, endangered man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating 38-year-old William Daniel Corsi.
The sheriff's office says Corsi was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19 in Thonotosassa, and has no history of being gone for more than a few hours.
Investigators add that Corsi has fetal alcohol syndrome and other conditions related to parental drug use.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247- 8200.