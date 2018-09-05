Hillsborough County deputies are asking for your help to find a woman who has been missing since Friday.

Sandra Erwine, 36, left her home in the 8300 block of Sandstone Lake Drive, Tampa, about noon and hasn't been seen since.

She is 5-foot-3, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (810) 247-8200.

