HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla.—A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested early Saturday morning and is now facing a DUI charge.

Jose Cruz, 31, was taken into custody just before 5:00 a.m. for driving under the influence, deputies said.

Deputies were called out to a McDonald’s parking lot, where they found Cruz driving his pick-up into two cement poles before he got stuck in a cement median, according to deputies.

"We remain committed to doing whatever it takes to keep our roadways safe from

impaired operators," Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Cruz was charged with driving under the influence with property damage. He’s been suspended without pay as an internal investigation takes place, which is standard procedure.

Cruz has been with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for three years

