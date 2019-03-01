HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue lieutenant has been arrested after a domestic violence incident, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Between Dec. 27 and 27, Daniel Reed, 38, was involved in a verbal argument with his live-in girlfriend that became physical, deputies said.

He struck her several times and choked her twice, causing her to lose consciousness, deputies said.

He was arrested and charged with battery-domestic violence and domestic battery by strangulation.

This is his third arrest for domestic violence -- the previous arrests were in 2012 and 2014, deputies said.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.