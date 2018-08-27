Four Hillsborough County firefighters were fighting for their careers Monday in front of a disciplinary panel in Tampa.

All four are accused of mishandling the case of a woman who had recently given birth.

She died five days after that 911 call for help.

One by one those firefighters emerged from a closed-door hearing, each with no comment.

The four Hillsborough firefighters are accused of mishandling the case of 30-year-old Crystle Galloway.

Lt. Mike Morris, Fire Medic Justin Sweeney, Fire Medic Andrew Martin, and Acting Lieutenant Cortney Barton were all given a chance to tell their side of the story about what happened the day Galloway’s mother, Nicole Black, called 911.

Records show on July 4th, medics carried Galloway down some stairs, but Black claims they never gave her daughter a thorough exam.

Black claims that those same medics also told her Galloway couldn’t afford a $600 ambulance ride to the hospital, so she drove her daughter there in her own car.

Galloway had given birth by cesarean section six days earlier. Five days after the call to fire rescue, Galloway was dead.

Union reps say it’s possible the medics relied on advice from deputies who had arrived beforehand, telling them Galloway only needed help getting downstairs to her mother’s car.

But for that, a spokesman for the union says they are hearing the county has already made a decision to fire the two supervisors, Lt. Mike Morris and Acting Lieutenant Cortney Barton.

About 20 off-duty firefighters lined the hallway of the offices where the hearing was taking place Monday in a display of solidarity.

Each individual had a meeting scheduled for an hour and a half, but it lasted only minutes.

Still, a county attorney insists they’re keeping an open mind.

The union insists there have been several versions of what happened and that there are discrepancies in the timeline.

For now, all four firefighters remain on paid administrative leave, with no word yet as to when county officials would announce their decision.

