Hillsborough paratransit van driver tests positive for the coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County paratransit van operator has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Hillsborough Area Regional Transit, this is their fourth employee to test positive for the virus.

The driver last worked on May 24, according to HART.

HART says it will reach out to customers who may have had contact with the driver.

“The Authority has a workforce of more than 800, and will continue to track positive test results among its employees,” HART posted on its blog.

HART is asking passengers to wear face coverings onboard.

The transit authority is also asking passengers not to ride if they feel sick.

