Hillsborough deputy involved in Pasco County crash, FHP says

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputy is OK after being involved in a crash with another car Thursday morning in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened on State Road 54 and Bruce B Downs Boulevard in Wesley Chapel. Troopers say the deputy was not at fault in the crash.

The other driver was hurt and taken to the hospital. FHP did not release information about the person's condition.