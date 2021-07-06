Hillsborough sergeant attends graduation of teen who rear-ended her patrol car

An accident on I-4 led to an unlikely friendship.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — When a local high school student rear-ended a patrol car on I-4, he thought he was going to jail. Instead, he made an unlikely friend.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared the feel-good story in a post on Facebook.

On May 27, the sheriff's office says Sergeant Vance was rear-ended on I-4 when traffic came to a sudden stop.

She then got out of her patrol car to check on the driver, who she learned was Quintin, a student at Jefferson High School. While neither of them was injured, the sheriff's office says Quintin was panicked that he was going to jail for rear-ending a law enforcement officer.

Sergeant Vance sat down to comfort him and assure him that he was, of course, not going to jail. The two ended up chatting for so long that Quintin invited Vance to his high school graduation the next day.

Sergeant Vance says she couldn't turn down the offer and was happy to help him celebrate.

Congratulations, Quintin!