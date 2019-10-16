TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County could be the first county in Florida to adopt vaping age restrictions.

The board approved an ordinance two weeks ago and will bring it to a public hearing on Wednesday.

Under the ordinance, vape shops in Hillsborough County would not be able to sell any vaping devices, juices or other vape related products to anyone under the age of 21.

Currently, the minimum age is 18 years old, which is the same for buying tobacco products in Florida.

Under the ordinance, not only would it be illegal for stores to sell vaping products, but it would also be illegal for people under 21 to possess vaping products.

If you're caught with a vape, you could be looking at a $100 fine for your first offense. If you're caught three times, it's a fine up to $500 and 60 days in jail.

This ordinance does not say anything about raising the age of buying tobacco products.

Using or possessing e-cigarette products is already prohibited on Hillsborough County school campuses.

