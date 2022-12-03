1 cat dead, 2 rescued from Ruskin home on fire, HCFR says

Firefighters received a call at 4:18 p.m. Saturday about smoke and flames coming from a home on Sundrop Circle.

RUSKIN, Fla. — A home on fire in Ruskin resulted in one cat dying and two others rescued on Saturday, authorities say.

Firefighters received a call at 4:18 p.m. about smoke and flames coming from a home on Sundrop Circle, the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release.

When crews arrived at the home, they pulled a hose inside and attacked the flames, effectively knocking the fire down, HCFR says.

After firefighters conducted primary and secondary searches, three cats were reportedly taken out of the home, but one had died due to the fire. Everyone else in the home was safely evacuated.

Authorities say the fire was put out within 20 minutes and there were no injuries to civilians or first responders.