x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Police: 1 dead after shooting in Tampa

The shooting happened around 5:44 p.m. on Saturday in the River Oaks Apartment Complex.
Credit: stock.adobe.com
File photo.

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening at a Tampa apartment complex, according to a news release

The shooting happened around 5:44 p.m. in the River Oaks Apartment Complex, located in the 6700 block of Woodville Street, police wrote in a statement.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a black man, who appeared to be in his early 30s, dead inside a silver Nissan in the parking lot.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing. Police do not believe this was a random incident. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

'Wear Orange' walk to end gun violence takes place at Curtis Hixon Park

Before You Leave, Check This Out