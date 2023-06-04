Police: 1 dead after shooting in Tampa

The shooting happened around 5:44 p.m. on Saturday in the River Oaks Apartment Complex.

TAMPA, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday evening at a Tampa apartment complex, according to a news release.

The shooting happened around 5:44 p.m. in the River Oaks Apartment Complex, located in the 6700 block of Woodville Street, police wrote in a statement.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a black man, who appeared to be in his early 30s, dead inside a silver Nissan in the parking lot.