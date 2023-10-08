FHP: 1 hurt following a crash in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital following a crash early Sunday morning in Tampa, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP said the driver of a Chrysler Sebring was speeding on Interstate 4 going west as they approached the exit ramp to southbound Interstate 275.
A Ford Pickup truck that had amber flashers and a directional arrow was parked in the inside westbound lane of the exit ramp from I-4 to southbound I-275.
FHP said the driver of a Chrysler drove through the orange cones that were placed in a taper leading to a lane closure and crashed into the rear of the Ford.
1 hurt following crash in Tampa
The driver of the Chrysler had to be extracted by Tampa Fire Rescue, and authorities believe the driver was impaired.
The driver inside of the truck was not injured.
The I-4 exit ramp to southbound I-275 and Downtown East-West was closed until 6:30 AM.