TAMPA, Fla. — One person was hurt in a mobile home fire Saturday night.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire at about 9:30 p.m. The fire was put out in 20 minutes, firefighters said.

Firefighters said one of the people who was inside was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.

