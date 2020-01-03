TAMPA, Fla. — One person was hurt in a mobile home fire Saturday night.
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire at about 9:30 p.m. The fire was put out in 20 minutes, firefighters said.
Firefighters said one of the people who was inside was taken to the hospital as a trauma alert.
