VALRICO, Fla. - One man died after getting hit by a train on Saturday morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened at Brandon Boulevard and Valrico Station Road.

Brandon Boulevard -- which is also known as East State Route 60 -- is shut down east and westbound at the tracks.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Law enforcement is encouraging motorists to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

