BRANDON, Fla. — One person died after an early Monday morning fire involving two homes in a Brandon neighborhood, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 1:24 a.m. Monday, first responders found a person dead inside of a home on Forecast Drive near Breezeway Court.

Authorities have not identified the victim as of 3:45 a.m. Monday.

The fire was near the Camelot Woods and Southwood Hills neighborhoods.

Crews extinguished the fire in less than an hour.

Investigators are still working to determine how the person died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.