Tampa police investigate after a car hit and killed person crossing road

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a person was hit and killed by a car after trying to cross a road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Tampa.
The driver of the car reportedly remained at the scene of the crash.
Authorities say they have closed eastbound Hillsborough Avenue and drivers will be diverted at North Lois Avenue as they investigate the incident. Westbound of Hillsborough Avenue will remain open.
Police say an update will be provided when all lanes of Hillsborough Avenue reopen.