Tampa police investigate after a car hit and killed person crossing road

The accident happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a person was hit and killed by a car after trying to cross a road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Tampa.

The driver of the car reportedly remained at the scene of the crash.

Authorities say they have closed eastbound Hillsborough Avenue and drivers will be diverted at North Lois Avenue as they investigate the incident. Westbound of Hillsborough Avenue will remain open.