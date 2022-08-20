1 person dead after being found with upper body trauma near USF, police say

Authorities say there is an active investigation on East Fowler Avenue.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says a man was found with upper body trauma near the University of South Florida around 3 p.m. Saturday.

He was found on Leroy Collins Boulevard and East Fowler Avenue and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, the police department said in a new release.

The man was reportedly pronounced dead at the hospital due to his injuries.

The incident did not happen on the university's campus, law enforcement says.

Police say there is currently an active investigation and East Flower Avenue will be closed between 46th Street North and McKinley Drive for several hours.