1 person hurt in fire at Tampa duplex, authorities say

TAMPA, Fla — One person was transported to a hospital after they were hurt in a fire Friday morning at a duplex in Tampa, authorities say.

At about 6:45 a.m., firefighters arrived at Grant Park on East 28th Avenue when they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from a single-story duplex, Tampa Fire Rescue said in a news release.

The fire was reportedly under control within 10 minutes. Primary and secondary searches were completed at the duplex and nobody was found inside the home.

However, one person was taken to Tampa General Hospital with "minor injuries," Tampa Fire Rescue says. No firefighters suffered any injuries at the duplex.