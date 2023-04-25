At least 1 person hurt in Tampa apartment complex shooting, police say

The shooting occurred around 8:35 p.m. at the Columbus Court Apartments on Valentine Court, authorities say.

The shooting occurred around 8:35 p.m. at the Columbus Court Apartments on Valentine Court, the Tampa Police Department said.

The complex is on the south side of Columbus Drive along the Hillsborough River and law enforcement has not yet released the identity of the person hurt, their current condition or the motive of the shooting.

The investigation of the incident remains ongoing.