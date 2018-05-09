TAMPA, Fla. -- One person was killed in a fire that started in their mobile home and later spread to an adjacent salvage yard.

Firefighters were called just after 3 a.m. Wednesday to the area of South 51st Street and 24th Avenue, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Smoke and flames were seen coming out of the home within a salvage yard at the site as nearby furniture and refuse caught fire. As firefighters tried to put it out, the fire spread to other piles of debris.

Everything was put under control in about a half hour, officials say.

One person was found dead within the mobile home. Another person was treated for minor burns on their hand.

An investigation continues to determine how the fire started and the person's cause of death.

