Police: 1 person killed in officer-involved shooting in Plant City

Law enforcement has not yet revealed the identity of the man shot and killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANT CITY, Fla. — One person was killed after he pointed a gun at police officers Sunday afternoon in Plant City, authorities say.

At around 5:16 p.m., law enforcement received a report of a person who appeared to be in the manner of wanting to die by suicide in the parking lot of the U.S. Post Office on Walden Woods Drive, the Plant City Police Department said in a news release.

When police arrived, they saw a man with a gun and then authorities tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man pointed his gun "in an aggressive manner" at police, the news release reads.

Police reportedly then shot and killed the man at the scene.

"Per Plant City Police Department policy, the officers involved in this shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation," the police department said in a statement.