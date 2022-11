Deputies say the person was killed in the Cypress Creek subdivision.

RUSKIN, Fla. — An investigation is underway after deputies say one person was killed in a neighborhood in Ruskin.

The murder occurred at around 4:30 p.m. along Auburn Woods Lane in the Cypress Creek subdivision near Sun City Center, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's office did not immediately release details about the shooting. It's also unknown if any arrests have been made.