TAMPA, Fla. — One person was rescued from a car that was found flipped over in a body of water in Tampa.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the car was completely underwater when they got to the area of West Busch Blvd and North Himes.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the car drove through an intersection and went off an embankment into a lake. Lieutenant Doug White said people don't always know there is a body of water behind the intersection.

White said the person who was rescued from the car was not responsive and was taken to the hospital.

Crews said they weren’t sure if there was anyone else in the car.

Deputies said this is the second time they know of when somebody has driven into the water in this area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

