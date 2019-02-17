TAMPA, Fla. — An investigation into a deadly overnight shooting is underway.

An adult was shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lake Avenue and 15th Street N, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The person was taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.