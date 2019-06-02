TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue is investigating a mobile home fire early Wednesday morning.

First responders took one person to an area hospital after the fire on North 17th Street South and East Giddens Avenue.

Tampa Fire Rescue has not released information on the person's condition.

Crews have put out the fire, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

