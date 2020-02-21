TAMPA, Fla. — An apartment fire Friday in Tampa sent one person to the hospital.

Tampa Fire Rescue said the person suffered from smoke inhalation. Firefighters said they weren’t sure how the fire started.

Rescue crews said several other people in the complex are asking for help from the Red Cross after smoke damaged their apartment.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

