LUTZ, Fla. — A 116-year-old bell stolen in March has been returned to the church, deputies say.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the large bell was taken from Christ Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Holly Lane in Lutz. It has an inscription that reads "1903 Lakeland Cumberland Presbyterian Church."

A brass memorial plate that said "In memory of Nancy White" was also taken off a tree next to the bell.

The sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday morning that the bell had been found and returned to the church. No further details about where the bell was found were immediately available.

A call to the church was not immediately returned.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.