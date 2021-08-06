x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Tampa police: 15-year-old killed in overnight stabbing

Detectives say they do not believe the stabbing was a random act.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating a stabbing that they say left a teenager dead early Friday morning in Tampa.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. near North Packwood and West Sligh Avenue, according to a news release. Police say a 15-year-old boy was in the area when he got into an argument with someone.

During the back and forth, police say the teenager was stabbed. A witness drove the boy to a nearby hospital, where he died. 

Detectives say they do not believe the stabbing was a random act.