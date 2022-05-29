18-year-old in Lutz arrested for threatening to start school mass shooting, HCSO says

The person shared a picture of himself with what looked like a handgun, rifle and tactical-style vest, deputies say.

LUTZ, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release they arrested an 18-year-old in Lutz on Saturday in his home for threatening to create a mass shooting at a nearby school.

Detectives say they received a tip and found the person posts pictures of himself with a handgun, rifle and tactical-style vest, deputies say. The photo was shared with the caption "Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school," the news release said.

“This type of threat is unacceptable. This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“We will do everything within our power to apprehend, and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats. Protecting students is our greatest priority. We take school threats very seriously, if you see something suspicious, please contact us immediately.”

Officers say that detectives established the handgun and rifle were airsoft guns.