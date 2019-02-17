TAMPA, Fla. — People hope someone can step forward to help them figure out what led up to a deadly shooting overnight.

An 18-year-old woman was shot around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of Lake Avenue and 15th Street N, according to the Tampa Police Department. She was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

Tampa police say some sort of argument unfolded at a large gathering, resulting in someone firing off a weapon.

Detectives ask for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.