'Doing what he loved': Family remembers 19-year-old rider who died at Tampa Bay Downs

Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider from Venezuela, was galloping a horse Saturday morning when the accident happened.

TAMPA, Fla. — The 19-year-old killed in a "training accident" this weekend at Tampa Bay Downs is being remembered for his heart and passion for the sport.

Daniel Quintero, an exercise rider from Venezuela, was galloping a horse Saturday morning before the accident, according to the riding facility. Investigators are still working to find out exactly what happened.

With dreams of one day becoming a jockey, Quintero's family says he died "doing what he loved to do."

Tampa Bay Downs staff say 18-year-old Darwin Quintero used the word corazon, Spanish for "heart," four times when talking about his older brother.

“Darwin sees it from his brother’s side, that (Daniel) wanted to do this from his heart,” Oldsmar jockey Manny Jimenez, who translated for Darwin, said. “Because if you’re not passionate about it, you can’t keep up with this lifestyle."

Jiminez said Darwin understands the risk people take to train in the sport they love.

Daniel's father Ivan, a 45-year-old mechanic and welder from Miami, came to the U.S. with his two sons about a year ago. Daniel worked at a training center in Boynton Beach before coming to Tampa Bay Downs.

“He tried to do things right and was very dedicated,” Ivan said. “He was a good friend, a very good kid and an excellent son.”

Veteran riders from Tampa Bay Downs reflected on Daniel's dedication and eagerness to improve at racing.