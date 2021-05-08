2 people killed in near head-on crash in Hillsborough County

One car rolled off a bridge and into a ditch.

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. — Two drivers were killed when their cars crashed nearly head-on overnight in Hillsborough County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 301 near St. Francis Lane.

Troopers say a 29-year-old Dade City man was heading north on U.S. 301 when his truck crossed the centerline and into the path of an SUV.

The truck rotated around and was heavily damaged, while the SUV overturned off a bridge and into a ditch, FHP said. Its driver, a man, has not yet been identified.

Both men died at the scene of the crash.