DOVER, Fla — Two people were killed in a crash in eastern Hillsborough County.

It happened Monday afternoon at Gavin and Mott roads, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say two people were killed and two others were hurt. The survivors were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office does not yet have any information about how the crash happened or if they are looking for anyone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

