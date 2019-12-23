DOVER, Fla — Two people were killed in a crash in eastern Hillsborough County.
It happened Monday afternoon at Gavin and Mott roads, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say two people were killed and two others were hurt. The survivors were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The sheriff's office does not yet have any information about how the crash happened or if they are looking for anyone.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Police: Florida man handed out marijuana 'because it was Christmas'
- Pasco sheriff: Brothers ran drug trafficking, money laundering operation
- New law would let families put cameras in nursing home rooms
- Severe rain, flash flooding closes Fort Lauderdale-International Airport
- Semi-truck crashes into Florida's historic Desert Inn
- 3-year-old killed in crash
- 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter