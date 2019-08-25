CITRUS PARK, Fla. — A driver noticed a motorcycle on the side of of the road early Sunday morning, pulled over and came across the bodies of two people.

Deputies were called around 6 a.m. to Gunn Highway near Copeland and Race Track roads and reported the discovery of a man and woman. They were not wearing helmets, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

It's believed they were heading south on Gunn Highway when the driver missed the curve and hit a sign. It's believed speed is a factor in the crash.

Gunn Highway remains closed, and people are asked to avoid the area.

